Traditions Health Acquires Four Agencies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that it has acquired two home health agencies in Oklahoma and two hospice agencies in Louisiana. The home health agencies - Traditions Home Care ("Traditions (OK)") and Secure Home Care ("Secure") - will add to a growing footprint and introduce home health capabilities in Oklahoma. The hospice agencies - Grace Hospice & Palliative Care ("Grace") and Heritage Hospice ("Heritage") - represent Traditions' entrance into the state of Louisiana.

Traditions (OK) and Secure, alongside the recent acquisitions of three hospice agencies in the state, will enable Traditions to provide high quality clinical care to a significant and growing portion of the Oklahoma market. The seven acquired locations will extend Traditions' reach into Eastern Oklahoma, adding offices in and around McAlester and Eufaula. Traditions (OK) was founded in 2002 and combined with Secure in 2015.

Grace and Heritage are leading hospice providers in their respective markets of Lafayette and Hammond, Louisiana. Traditions will enter Louisiana through the acquisition of Grace and Heritage and extend its service provision to a 14 th state.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am delighted to grow the Traditions family in Louisiana and to deepen our capabilities in Oklahoma through the addition of Eastern Oklahoma's premier home health agencies. This announcement is a fitting way to cap off what's been an exciting year for Traditions Health. We look forward to working with the employees and patients of Traditions (OK), Secure, Grace, and Heritage, in the new year and beyond," said Mr. Wolfe.

Stoneridge Partners acted as the sell-side advisor to Traditions (OK) and Secure. Triavo Health acted as the sell-side advisor to Grace and Heritage.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to 5,000 patients across fourteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton Capital is a private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and support the growth of middle market businesses across a range of industry sectors. Dorilton seeks control situations and prefers to partner with incumbent management to create value over the long term. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

