Traditions Health Acquires Centennial Hospice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that it has acquired Centennial Hospice ("Centennial"), a provider of hospice services in Oklahoma.

The acquisition of Centennial strengthens Traditions' leading presence in the Oklahoma City market. Kevin Offel, the President and CEO of Centennial who will be taking on a regional leadership role for Traditions post-transaction, remarked "We look forward to joining the Traditions team where we will continue to provide exceptional care and service to our patients. It has been a great pleasure working alongside the Centennial ownership group, management team and our loyal team of caregivers. We are excited to continue this journey under the Traditions umbrella."

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The transaction announcement was made by Bryan Wolfe, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to strengthen our existing presence in Oklahoma. This is an enormous accomplishment for our organization, and we could not be more excited to welcome the employees and patients of Centennial into the Traditions family," said Mr. Wolfe.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 4,000 patients across thirteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton Capital is a private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and support the growth of middle market businesses across a range of industry sectors. Dorilton seeks control situations and prefers to partner with incumbent management to create value over the long term. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

