Traditions Bank Forms Holding Company

YORK, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB), now doing business as Traditions Bank, announced yesterdaythat the Bank has completed its reorganization into a holding company structure effective May 1, 2021. The Bank is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Traditions Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation recently formed by the Bank. The Traditions Bancorp, Inc. common stock will trade OTC Pink under the symbol TRBK. The reorganization was approved by the Bank's shareholders and by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Pursuant to the reorganization, each existing shareholder of the Bank will receive an equal number of shares of Traditions Bancorp common stock in exchange for his or her Bank common stock. Bank shareholders should begin to receive correspondence from the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare, in the very near future with instructions regarding the procedures for exchanging share certificates. Instead of receiving a stock certificate, all shares of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. will be in book entry form.

"The holding company structure has been adopted by many banks because it provides greater flexibility in terms of capital formation and the creation of new business lines," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank and Traditions Bancorp, Inc. "The holding company structure will also facilitate the organization's ability to issue subordinated debt to finance our continued growth and to repurchase outstanding common stock."

