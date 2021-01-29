TradeZero America Sees 200x Surge In New Account Applications Driven By Customer Revolt Against Restricted Trading

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer, announced that new account applications on Thursday, January 28 surged to more than 200 times greater than its daily average over the past year as...

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer, announced that new account applications on Thursday, January 28 surged to more than 200 times greater than its daily average over the past year as investors sought unrestricted access to stocks that had been restricted by some retail brokers. The rate of new applications continued at the same pace overnight and into Friday morning, January 29, according to Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder.

"Word circulated on Thursday that TradeZero America retail clients were able to trade in stocks that had been restricted by Robinhood and other retail-oriented brokers. We believe in providing technology and market access that places knowledgeable active retail traders as close as possible to parity with institutions," Pipitone said.

In 2020, trading volume on the TradeZero America platform increased 500% and short selling surged 300%. "This period is history in the making, as the pandemic has ushered in a whole new wave of investors," he said.

Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides access to commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Market Depth stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market and post-market. Customer support is available 24/7 via website live chat, with live trading support during trading hours.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA ( www.finra.org) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

