Tradex Management Inc. Announces Expansion Of Securities Lending Program And Changes To Trailing Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Tradex Management Inc. (TMI), the manager of the Funds, announced that effective on or after March 1, 2022, with timing to be finalized but expected to be before July 1, 2022, it is expanding its securities lending program to include Tradex Bond Fund, in conjunction with the change of its custodian to RBC Investor Services Trust. Also, effective April 1, 2022, Tradex Management Inc. will no longer pay trailing commissions to dealers.

No other material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Funds.

About Tradex Management Inc.

Tradex funds have been helping current and former public sector employees and their families achieve their financial goals since the creation of the original Tradex Investment Fund Limited (now Tradex Equity Fund Limited) in April 1960. Initially founded to meet the needs of employees of the departments of Trade and Commerce and External Affairs (as they were known then), the Fund's manager, TMI, is overseen by an independent board of directors, most of whom are retired federal public servants. TMI was formed in 1988 to enable the launch of two additional funds, Tradex Bond Fund and Tradex Global Equity Fund.

SOURCE Tradex Management Inc.