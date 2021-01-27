Tradeweb Appoints James Sun As Head Of Asia

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq:TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of James Sun as Managing Director, Head of Asia.

Based in Shanghai, Mr. Sun will be responsible for all of Tradeweb's business operations in Asia, including offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore. He will report to Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business, and work closely with Li Renn Tsai, Managing Director, Head of Product and Sales.

Most recently Mr. Sun served as CEO and Board Director of Harvest Global Investments, where he led the company and its subsidiaries on global strategic partnerships, branding and market penetration across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with Charles Schwab as Managing Director, Asia Pacific.

Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets, commented: "We are pleased to welcome James Sun to Tradeweb. Asia is home to some of the world's most vibrant and important financial markets, and this appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering global connectivity, efficiency and transparency to our clients across the region."

Commenting on joining Tradeweb, Mr. Sun said: "I look forward to building on Tradeweb's success in our region. I have spent much of my career facilitating investment flows between local markets and the rest of the world, and Tradeweb is ideally positioned to underpin the future evolution of this exciting growth story."

Enrico Bruni, Managing Director, Head of Europe and Asia Business, added: "We are delighted to have James join us in this newly appointed role, bringing his vast knowledge of international strategic planning connecting global strategies with the Asian market. James's deep experience across the wealth and asset management spaces, as well as his powerful network of relationships around the world, will be instrumental in powering Tradeweb's Asia business, which is key to Tradeweb's global growth strategy."

Mr. Sun's appointment follows the launch of CIBM Direct Link in 2020, and Bond Connect in 2017, both examples of Tradeweb working with local partners to broaden investor access to China's local domestic bond market - the second largest in the world. Since the launch of Bond Connect in July 2017, Tradeweb has seen more than USD 690 billion in CNY bond trading activity. In 2014, Tradeweb facilitated the industry's first electronically-traded and Japan Securities Clearing Corporation (JSCC)-cleared yen-swap transaction by a Japanese bank. In the following year, the first regulated Yen swap trade was executed on the Tradeweb Electronic Trading Platform (ETP), which saw record trading activity as soon as it launched in September 2015. Tradeweb was named Best Buy-side Trading System of the Year at the 2020 Asia Risk Awards.

About Tradeweb MarketsTradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq:TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, the expected timing, availability, and performance of Bond Connect and the Tradeweb CIBM Direct Link, our guidance, including 2020 guidance, and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements herein relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential impacts of which remain inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006167/en/