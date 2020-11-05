Trader Joe's Shares Information On Covid-19 Safety Practices And Positive Cases

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an essential business since the pandemic was declared, Trader Joe's has prioritized creating a safe working and shopping environment every day. To do this important work we have developed, and continue to develop, effective procedures that meet or exceed CDC guidelines to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers (details of these procedures are available at www.traderjoes.com).

"The health and safety practices and procedures that have been put in place, and that continually evolve, have been effective because of the great work done by our Crew Members in every store, every day. We appreciate our Crew Members' diligence and our customers' patience as we work each day to make our stores safe for everyone," said Jon Basalone, President of Stores.

Recent stories in the media have discussed the number of positive Covid-19 cases among grocery store workers. While we do not know the specific details of other grocers, we believe it is important to our Crew Members and customers to share and understand what has happened in our stores from the beginning of the pandemic through October 31, 2020:

24% of our 514 stores have had zero positive Covid-19 cases reported among Crew Members. 83% of stores have had zero to four cases.

Trader Joe's has had a total of 1,250 positive cases reported over the past eight months. Out of 53,000 Crew Members, this is a rate of approximately 2.4%. We believe that the results in virtually all areas are below the average rates of positive cases in each community where we have stores.

95% of Crew Members that tested positive and completed a quarantine period have recovered and chosen to return to work.

There have been two Crew Member deaths in which Covid-19 was suspected to be a contributing factor.

Our work as a neighborhood grocery store for 514 unique communities across the country continues, and we remain committed to supporting and caring for our Crew Members and customers.

