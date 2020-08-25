TradeBeyond, Retail's Sourcing Solution, Partners With Source Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeBeyond, a retail technology provider that helps retailers work with existing suppliers or find new suppliers, allowing them to quickly find trends, inspiration, plan ranges, and build product briefs, today announces a partnership with Source Intelligence, a SaaS company providing compliance data within supply chains for over 50 global regulations.

Of the new partnership, Source Intelligence's President and co-founder, Matt Thorn, said, "This partnership is the next step in using technology to make supply chains compliant, easy and accessible. We're proud to be part of the solution for retailers to virtually connect with vetted suppliers and improve supply chain transparency worldwide."

Once a profile is created on TradeBeyond's exclusive virtual network, retail suppliers now have the opportunity to upload compliance documentation such as declarations, CMRTs, certifications, and more. Source Intelligence's AI-powered platform automatically validates uploaded documentation and gives suppliers a competitive edge when connecting with retailers for faster product movement.

"With the current COVID-19 situation and a number of other significant challenges retailers are currently facing, how can retailers work with their existing supplier base, and find and evaluate new suppliers — all while bringing new, proprietary branded products to market faster?" asks Eric Linxwiler, Sr. Vice President of Sales for TradeBeyond. "The new normal is just not that simple. Retailers and suppliers all around the globe need new methods to find unique, in-house products, find new verified suppliers, effectively manage product development, and plan their ranges. Retailers and their suppliers, now more than ever, need to collaborate together remotely and eliminate the need for extensive travel, limit emails, and streamline the range planning process, helping to bring on trending, in-house products to market much faster."

The current COVID-19 crisis has proved that using technology to connect enterprises with suppliers is critical to stay afloat. This, in conjunction with a spotlight on supply chain compliance issues like modern-day slavery and constantly evolving chemical regulations, transparency is more important than ever. Source Intelligence and TradeBeyond are proud to be taking strides towards a more connected and compliant supply chain network.

About Source IntelligenceSource Intelligence is a supply chain compliance company based in Carlsbad, California. Source Intelligence has used AI and machine learning technology to gather supply chain data for over 300,000 companies for due diligence, regulatory compliance, and sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit sourceintelligence.com

About TradeBeyondTradeBeyond allows retailers, brands, suppliers and factories to introduce, source and match products with retail mood boards, ranges and themes in a digital showroom. TradeBeyond is home to thousands of validated suppliers and is designed to extend innovation, source and bring products to market faster. TradeBeyond is the ultimate sourcing app that not only makes connections but provides an entire industry with the tools to win. For more information, visit www.tradebeyond.com.

