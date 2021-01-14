Trade Show & Association Industry Veteran Chris Meyer Partners With Xperiential Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperiential Group, a leading merger and acquisition advisory services firm specializing in events, media, tech, and intellectual property is proud to announce a new partnership with Chris Meyer Global.

Through the partnership, Chris Meyer, esteemed CEM, CMP, and now, CEO of Chris Meyer Global, will work with trade shows and associations to support growth strategies and identify divestiture opportunities as the industry continues to rapidly evolve. Through his extensive experience as a global business development executive, Meyer understands how to build relationships with executive management teams and support the Xperiential Group team through the merger and acquisition process for clients. In addition, Meyer's past experience working with many of the world's largest and most successful trade shows, B2B media brands and associations, he brings a broad and deep knowledge regarding which organizations can potentially benefit from exploring the merger and acquisition process.

"This partnership with Chris reflects our strategy to attract the most accomplished professionals to serve our prestigious and growing client base," Waco Hoover, Managing Partner of Xperiential Group. "His experience in global B2B events provides added breadth and depth to our client service capabilities."

Previously, Meyer served as vice president of global sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). During his tenure at the LVCVA, Las Vegas experienced record-breaking numbers related to business travel with as many as 6.6 million delegates traveling to the destination in a single year, While Meyer spent over two decades with the LVCVA, in addition to previous trade show-related responsibilities in esteemed roles with Las Vegas-based entities, the destination was touted as Trade Show News Network's leading destination for business travel for an unprecedented 25 years.

Meyer received the prestigious Chairman's Award from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) in 2019. He was also named one of the 500 most influential people in the events industry by Biz Bash Magazine in 2019.

About Xperiential GroupXPERIENTIAL GROUP is a merger & acquisition advisory services firm specializing in events, media, tech, and intellectual property. We provide transaction management to privately held businesses in sell-side transactions to lower middle market companies with less than $100MM in revenue. Our partners have advised on transactions to global brands including Informa, Emerald, Endeavor Business Media, DrFirst, Onstream Media, and more. www.xperientialgroup.com

