TracyLocke Names New President Tina Manikas

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commerce and communications agency TracyLocke has announced the appointment of Tina Manikas as its new U.

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commerce and communications agency TracyLocke has announced the appointment of Tina Manikas as its new U.S. President effective immediately.

In this new role, Manikas will focus on driving agency growth through innovation, leveraging her over 20 years of multi-category experience to increase the agency's capabilities and maximize its growing portfolio. In addition, Manikas will expand network connectivity within the broader OMC community as well as elevate business and brand development across North America.

"We're excited to welcome Tina to the TracyLocke family," said Michael Lovegrove, Chief Executive Officer of TracyLocke. "Tina not only embodies the core values and culture of our company but brings extensive industry knowledge working with truly innovative brands."

Prior to joining TracyLocke, Manikas founded and led FCB/RED, an award-winning shopper, retail and commerce agency, where she oversaw efforts worldwide. Her leadership earned FCB/RED tremendous growth, the number one position in the Hub's Top Twelve Shopper Marketing agencies list and 11 consecutive years of Effie awards for creative effectiveness.

A believer in the power of creativity, Manikas was named Advertising Woman of the Year in 2019 by the Chicago Advertising Federation. She also led the charge to create brand activation as a category at the Cannes Lions advertising festival and served as one of the first female jury presidents.

Manikas will work closely with Lovegrove in the coming months as they partner to create a shared vision for the agency's future.

About TracyLocke: TracyLocke is an award-winning global agency that leverages insightful creativity and design thinking to drive commerce. With offices in North America and around the world, its employees are a blend of talented individuals with unique strengths, experiences and backgrounds. TracyLocke is part of the Omnicom Commerce Group and partners with clients such as PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Diageo, Pizza Hut, Godiva, Samsung, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. For more information about TracyLocke, visit www.tracylocke.com.

About Omnicom Commerce Group:Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) is a global community of four award-winning commerce agencies, working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retail and shopping. OCG encompasses 2,500 people across 19 markets - for more information please visit www.omnicomcommercegroup.com. OCG is part Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracylocke-names-new-president-tina-manikas-301307746.html

SOURCE TracyLocke