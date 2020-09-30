Tracy Wilson Curley Joins ISpecimen® As Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen , the marketplace for human biospecimens for medical research, today named corporate finance veteran Tracy Wilson Curley as its Chief Financial Officer.

Curley brings three decades of experience in public accounting and corporate finance for both publicly traded companies and emerging companies like iSpecimen and will join the company's executive leadership team.

She comes to iSpecimen after over a decade with national accounting firms focused on serving clients in the middle markets. During her time as a partner in public accounting, she was responsible for creating and leading teams to provide audit and consulting services to a growing clientele of private and public emerging growth companies primarily in the technology and life sciences industries.

"Tracy is an experienced, results-oriented business builder with a concrete vision for improving our financial performance as we expand our services to research organizations and biospecimen providers," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. "We are excited to add Tracy's expertise to our current management team as we continue our goal to expand and grow iSpecimen's position in today's dynamic healthcare and biotechnology research markets."

Curley started her career in 1989 as a staff accountant for a West Coast accounting firm and progressed through increasingly senior roles at KPMG, PwC, Cabot Corporation and Houghton Mifflin, among others.

Outside of work, Curley is an active volunteer, serving as president of the North Shore Technology Council and a board member of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts and Project Green Schools. A licensed CPA, she earned a master's degree in accountancy and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Kansas State University.

About iSpecimenHeadquartered in Lexington, MA, iSpecimen is the marketplace for human biospecimens, providing researchers with the specimens they need from the patients they want. The privately held company has developed the iSpecimen Marketplace ™, an online platform connecting healthcare organizations that have access to patients and specimens with the scientists who need them. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables researchers to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. Researchers easily and compliantly gain access to specimens to drive scientific discovery. Partner sites gain an opportunity to contribute to biomedical discovery as well as their bottom line. Ultimately, healthcare advances for all. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

