Tracy Miranda Joins CD Foundation As New Executive Director

Open source community veteran to take on new leadership position for CD Foundation, transitioning to working full-time with the Linux Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced that CI/CD open source community leader Tracy Miranda is joining the CDF as its new Executive Director.

Miranda will support CDF membership, including premier members Capital One, Cloudbees, IBM, Google, CapitalOne, CircleCI, jFrog, Huawei, Netflix, and Salesforce, as well as the broader open source CI/CD community, in helping to strengthen the growth and evolution of continuous delivery models. In addition, she will help establish best practices and make member services as accessible and reliable as possible.

"Tracy is a very welcome addition to the Linux Foundation. Since she's worked so closely with the CD Foundation since the very beginning, the transition will be seamless. That's a real benefit for all members of the CDF," said Dan Lorenc, Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) Chair. "Her extensive experience in the open source community will help us to build even more secure, safe CI/CD tools and software."

Open source technologies such as Jenkins, JenkinsX, Spinnaker and Tekton, which are hosted by the CDF, help development teams from companies of all sizes and industries improve their speed and productivity when creating cloud-native, legacy infrastructure, mobile, IoT, and bare metal applications.

"I couldn't be more excited to start my role as the Executive Director of the CDF. I look forward to working with members and the broader community to build the CDF, including joining with everyone virtually this coming Oct 7-8 for our first CDCon," said Tracy Miranda, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. "There are so many ways to contribute to the CDF, through code, documentation, events, evangelism and lots more. If you're interested in participating, please contact us."

In Miranda's previous role at CloudBees, she served as the Director of Open Source Community. She has used her impressive technical, community building, writing and speaking skills to improve the Jenkins, JenkinsX, and CI/CD developer community. The CDF welcomes her extensive experience and excitement as we work to establish best practices and industry specifications for the world's fastest growing projects.

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

