Tracy Marines Joins STV As Vice President And Corporate Controller

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy Marines, a highly experienced financial controller and corporate accountant, has joined STV as vice president and corporate controller. In this role, Marines will be responsible for the company's accounting, reporting and financial audits. Additionally, she will supervise general accounting, payroll, accounts payable and expense reporting staff, and related activities.

"Tracy brings an extensive background in accounting and reporting of period results to stakeholders, procedural controls and systems, which benefits the firm as it continues to grow," said Thomas Butcher, CPA, STV's chief financial officer.

Marines has more than 25 years of professional experience with several Pennsylvania-based publicly traded companies. Prior to joining STV, she served as vice president, controller, and principal accounting officer at an industry-leading manufacturing firm. She began her career with a "Big Four" accounting firm and is a Pennsylvania Certified Public Accountant.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Pennsylvania State University. She also recently completed her certification with the Executive Leadership Institute for Women, a year-long program that provides senior women leaders with a comprehensive understanding of the principles and practical skills necessary to achieve leadership excellence. Marines resides in Lancaster, PA.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

