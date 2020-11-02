Tractor Supply's Fall Paper Clover Program Raises $828,076 For 4-H Youth Nationwide

Tractor Supply Company announced today that its annual Fall Paper Clover fundraiser has raised a total of $828,076 for the 4-H. The funds raised during the 12-day campaign will create opportunities for 4-H'ers across the U.S. to participate in educational programs and enriching leadership experiences, from camps to community projects. Paper Clover funds directly support 4-H, with 90 percent used to fund state-level scholarships. The Company matched any donation made on a Tractor Supply private label credit card, with no limit to the match, contributing $18,751 to the campaign.

"Tractor Supply is privileged to have completed another successful Fall Paper Clover campaign in support of 4-H," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "It is wonderful to see this outpouring of support from customers and Team Members, particularly during such a challenging year. Their dollars are providing valuable experiences to bright young women and men in our communities."

Paper clovers, the 4-H emblem, were available for sale in Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com from October 7-18, marking the eleventh year of the Paper Clover fundraiser benefitting 4-H. The funds support scholarships for camps and leadership experiences that feature programming in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices. All money raised during the fundraiser is dedicated to scholarship funding for varying state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth directly in the state it was collected.

"The Paper Clover campaign helps empower and create opportunities for 4-H'ers across the country to build the skills needed to handle life's challenges, contribute to the world around them and ultimately develop into tomorrow's leaders," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. "Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, we are able to provide more youth with hands-on-learning opportunities - something that is vital to the development of their passions and interests."

Through this partnership, Tractor Supply has raised more than $14.9 million for 4-H youth. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply CompanyTractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About 4-H4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005143/en/