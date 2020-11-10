Tractor Supply honors veterans and active service members with annual discount. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply Company continues to honor the military men and women who have served this country with a 15% discount nationwide this year on Veterans Day.

Tractor Supply Company continues to honor the military men and women who have served this country with a 15% discount nationwide this year on Veterans Day. All active military, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for the Nov. 11 promotion at Tractor Supply locations nationwide, which is just one of several ways the retailer strives to celebrate this important group and recognize the risks they took and sacrifices they made.

"Tractor Supply would like to thank everyone who has served our country, and we are proud that so many of our customers and Team Members are part of this distinguished group," said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. "Giving back to those who have chosen to serve our country is an honor and priority for us, and our annual Veterans Day discount is just one small way we can express our gratitude for their service and sacrifice."

Beyond the Veterans Day discount, Tractor Supply supports military members year-round through its partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), which helps military veteran farmers grow their agricultural business. Since 2018, Tractor Supply has awarded $150,000 through FVC in support to military veterans and owners of agricultural operations that include beekeeping, sustainable gardening, animal care, medicinal crop cultivation and more. To date, the partnership has provided grants to 150 veterans nationwide. Additionally, Tractor Supply partners with Hiring Our Heroes to provide veterans with meaningful employment and Dogs on Deployment to offer free boarding services to military pet owners who are deployed or have other service commitments.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is donating $25,000 to Operation Stand Down Tennessee (OSDTN) in support of the upcoming annual veterans' event. OSDTN provides and connects veterans and their families with comprehensive resources focused on transition, employment, housing, benefits, peer engagement, volunteerism and connection to the community.

The Veterans Day discount will be available on all in-store purchases at Tractor Supply locations nationwide on Wednesday, Nov. 11. For more details on the promotion or to learn more about Tractor Supply's partnership with military groups like FVC, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram or visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

