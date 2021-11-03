Tractor Supply Honors Military Veterans And Active Service Members With Annual Veterans Day Discount

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will recognize active and former military members with a 15% discount in stores nationwide in honor of Veterans Day.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will recognize active and former military members with a 15% discount in stores nationwide in honor of Veterans Day. On Thursday, Nov. 11, all service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for the promotion. The discount is one of several ways Tractor Supply strives to thank and support the nation's military members for their service.

"Active and former military members are an important part of the Tractor Supply family, as we are fortunate to count 2,500 veterans among our team and even more among our customers," said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. "With our close military ties, Tractor Supply is committed to expressing our appreciation for these brave men and women through initiatives like the Veterans Day discount and providing support as they transition back to civilian life."

In addition to the military discount, this year, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation donated $50,000 to Operation Stand Down Tennessee (OSDTN), an organization that provides veterans and their families with resources focused on transition, employment, housing, benefits, peer engagement, volunteerism and connection to the community. The Foundation similarly supported Folds of Honor with a $50,000 donation, a group offering educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members, and American Gold Star Mothers, a nonprofit that brings together American mothers who strive to keep the memory of their fallen sons and daughters alive through ongoing service to military members and their families.

Tractor Supply has also maintained a relationship with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) since 2018 to help military veteran farmers grow their agricultural businesses. This year, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation made a $50,000 donation as part of a $100,000 company contribution in support of military veterans and owners of agricultural operations that include beekeeping, sustainable gardening, animal care, medicinal crop cultivation and more. To date, the partnership has provided grants to more than 200 veterans nationwide. As a primary area of corporate giving, Tractor Supply also supports servicemembers through partnerships with groups such as Dogs on Deployment, Paws4Vets and more.

The Veterans Day discount will be available on all in-store purchases at Tractor Supply locations nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 11. To learn more about Tractor Supply's ongoing support of active and former military members and their families, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram or visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Tractor Supply Company Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005248/en/