Tractor Supply Company Raises $790,269 For Grants For Growing Program

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has successfully raised $790,269 during its sixth annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. The funds will be used to support sustainable agriculture projects led by FFA students across the country.

The Grants for Growing fundraiser kicked off in February, when Tractor Supply customers and Team Members were invited to purchase FFA Paper Emblems and share what FFA meant to them. The dollars raised from those purchases will directly fund grants up to $5,000 that will be used to support agricultural education and development.

"Tractor Supply is committed to providing educational and hands-on experiences for future leaders in the agricultural field," said Christi Korzekwa, SVP of Marketing at Tractor Supply. "Grants for Growing is one of many ways we support FFA, and each year, we are inspired by the new and exciting projects these chapters are developing to increase agricultural awareness in their area. We are grateful to our generous Team Members and customers who have enabled us to help thousands of impacted students through their generous donations."

FFA Advisors can apply for a grant by visiting www.FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing and submitting a detailed proposal for any project that supports the development of future agricultural leaders and the larger community. Previously funded projects have included pet grooming parlors, beekeeping stations, school gardens, greenhouses and more. Each venture strives to impact the local community, positively and sustainably.

Tractor Supply's Grants for Growing program has contributed more than $4 million to the National FFA Organization since its inception in 2016. More than 150,000 students nationwide have been impacted and supported through Grants for Growing funds. In 2020, Grants for Growing funds were awarded to 151 chapters across the country.

The application period opens March 1 and closes on May 15, with award notification occurring on August 2. For more details on the program, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA. To keep up with grant applications and winners, follow along on Tractor Supply's Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

