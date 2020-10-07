Tractor Supply Company Kicks Off Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign

Tractor Supply Company has announced its fall 2020 Paper Clover fundraising campaign, marking the 10th year of the semi-annual event. The fundraiser is held in partnership with National 4-H Council to raise money for 4-H programming. All funds will directly support 4-H, with 90 percent used to fund state-level scholarships to 4-H camps and leadership experiences.

Tractor Supply customers and Team Members can purchase the signature 4-H Paper Clover emblem from October 7-18 directly at the store, as well as at checkout at TractorSupply.com or over the phone via Tractor Supply Customer Solutions.

"Tractor Supply is honored to host the 4-H Paper Clover fundraiser for the tenth consecutive year," said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply. "This has become a signature campaign at our stores, bringing communities together to support future leaders. The 4-H organization's inclusive and hands-on programs closely align with our company's values, and we hope to make this fall's fundraiser a record event for these children."

In its decade-long partnership, Tractor Supply and 4-H have raised more than $14 million in scholarships and funding for 4-H programs across the country.

Each Paper Clover donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, supporting scholarships to send 4-H members to 4-H camps or 4-H leadership experiences. In situations where camp is not possible, 4-H members are able to safely participate in 4-H at Home, Virtual Camp and Camp in a Box.

"We are grateful to Tractor Supply Company for its long-standing support of Cooperative Extension's 4-H program," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "Working together, we have helped to create opportunities for thousands of youth to pursue their passions and spark positive change for themselves and their communities. We look forward to another successful 4-H Paper Clover fundraiser to help even more youth develop the skills they need to succeed in life and career."

To learn more about Tractor Supply's support of 4-H, please visit TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply CompanyTractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4-H4‑H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

