Tractor Supply Company Earns Designation As A Great Place To Work-Certified Company For The First Time

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™. The 2020 Certification, which is valid from October 2020 to October 2021, marks the first time the Company has been recognized by Great Place to Work.

"We are thrilled to receive this external validation by Great Place to Work as a celebration of the legendary culture we've built at Tractor Supply. We look forward to continuing to cultivate an environment where every Tractor Supply Team Member feels they are welcome and their contributions are valued," said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

To be certified, Great Place to Work evaluates validated employee feedback from an independent survey and a culture brief that recaps how a company is caring for employees. Using Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at the designated company.

Tractor Supply's Certification highlights include the following Team Member feedback:

86% say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

91% say they are made to feel welcome when joining the Company.

89% are proud to tell others they work at Tractor Supply.

88% are treated as a full member regardless of position.

87% feel they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their job.

87% believe the facilities contribute to a good working environment.

"We congratulate Tractor Supply Company on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

