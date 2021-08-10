Tractor Supply Company Earns 2021 Great Place To Work Certification™

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™. The 2021 Certification, which is valid from August 2021 to August 2022, is the second time the Company has been recognized by Great Place to Work, following inaugural recognition in 2020.

"We are thrilled to re-certify as a Great Place to Work, a nod to our legendary culture that continues to evolve at Tractor Supply," said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our Team Member feedback affirms that our culture is truly unlike any other, and our leaders strive every day to support the Mission and Values that have helped us achieve success, in every sense of the word and for every member of our team."

To be certified, Great Place to Work evaluates validated employee feedback from an independent survey and a culture brief that recaps how a company is caring for employees. Using Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at the designated company.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tractor Supply. This year, 80% of employees said it's a great place to work - 21 points higher than the average U.S. company. Tractor Supply's Certification highlights include the following Team Member feedback:

87% say they are made to feel welcome when joining the Company.

86% are proud to tell others they work at Tractor Supply.

84% are treated as a full member regardless of position.

83% feel they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their job.

83% believe the facilities contribute to a good working environment.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Tractor Supply is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

To learn more about Tractor Supply's career opportunities and culture, visit TractorSupply.jobs.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

