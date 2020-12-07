Tractor Supply Company Announces New Distribution Center In Ohio

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it intends to build a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The approximately 895,000 square foot Navarre distribution center represents an initial investment of about $70 million. The facility will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in April 2021, with anticipated completion by Fall 2022.

"Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our ninth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Navarre community," said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper."

"Tractor Supply's new, state-of-the-art distribution center will bring new jobs and investment to an expanding industrial park in Navarre," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Workforce talent in Stark County will play an essential role in meeting Tractor Supply's rapidly growing customer demand nationwide."

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, "On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve - and that's great news for everyone."

"Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Navarre, I could not be happier that Tractor Supply chose to build and create jobs in our village," said Navarre Mayor Bob Benson. "We have been working on building our industrial park for 30 years; for Tractor Supply to bring its 80+-year legacy to our community means the world to us. We have been focused on driving economic growth here, and today, the future of our economy is looking bright."

Ray Hexamer, president of the Stark Economic Development Board, further noted, "We are excited Tractor Supply is making such a significant investment in Stark County. We look forward to working with them to ensure their continued success. This project is part of a record year for new job creation and capital investment in Stark County, which is a reflection of the great collaboration among all of our partners."

On behalf of the broader region, Bill Koehler, CEO of Team NEO, added, "Northeast Ohio is well-positioned to offer Tractor Supply Company the resources they need to thrive. Congratulations to our Stark County partners who successfully highlighted the value of placing Tractor Supply Company's distribution and logistics investment here. Along with JobsOhio and our local partners, we welcome Tractor Supply's expansion — and commend them on the addition of 375 jobs."

The development of the new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio, is contingent upon specific, limited requirements being met.

Tractor Supply currently operates 96 stores in the state of Ohio and 1,904 stores in total across 49 states and eight distribution centers in various locations including Frankfort, N.Y.; Casa Grande, Ariz.; Franklin, Ky.; Hagerstown, Md.; Macon, Ga.; Pendleton, Ind.; Waco, Texas; and Waverly, Neb. Upon completion of the Navarre facility in late 2022, Tractor Supply will operate nine distribution centers in total.

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

