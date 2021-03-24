Tractor Supply Company And Petsense Stores To Close For Easter Sunday

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country, has announced it will close all Tractor Supply and Petsense retail stores on Sunday, April 4, in observance of Easter.

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country, has announced it will close all Tractor Supply and Petsense retail stores on Sunday, April 4, in observance of Easter. The retailer, which operates more than 2,100 locations nationwide, has a longstanding tradition of remaining closed during the holiday.

"For many years, we have chosen to close our stores on Easter Sunday, and we're continuing the tradition this year with our Tractor Supply and Petsense stores," said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our appreciation goes out to all of our Team Members for their hard work to meet our increased customer demand and passion for the Out Here lifestyle."

Tractor Supply stores are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find the nearest Tractor Supply location or additional information, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005232/en/