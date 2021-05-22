Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has made a $200,000 donation to Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, the nonprofit organization she cofounded with her mother, Bev...

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has made a $200,000 donation to Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, the nonprofit organization she cofounded with her mother, Bev Lambert, to promote the adoption and wellbeing of shelter animals.

Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton presents surprise $200,000 donation to Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation at special Neighbor's Club exclusive concert. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton surprised Miranda with the donation during her exclusive performance for the retailer's Neighbor's Club members. The funds will be used to support the organization in its ongoing work to help shelter pets across the country.

"This is the most amazing surprise," said Miranda when presented with the check by Lawton. "Tractor Supply's dedication to the welfare of animals has always been something I admired, even before our partnership began - it's such an important and authentic part of who they are as a company and as individuals. And their generosity has exceeded anything I could have imagined. I'm so grateful for the support and excited about all the good we're doing together!"

Tractor Supply has worked with MuttNation since 2019 and is the exclusive home to its lineup of pet toys and supplies and the MuttNation On The Farm pet food and treats. A percentage of all sales goes back to the foundation to further support its cause.

"At Tractor Supply, pets are part of our families. They're an integral part of the Life Out Here that we serve, and we continuously seek out opportunities to support pet shelters and adoptions," Lawton said. "All of us at Tractor Supply are inspired by and grateful for Miranda's passionate commitment to protecting and supporting shelter pets. This donation is our way of thanking Miranda, Bev and everyone at MuttNation for their partnership and for the work they continue to do for our four-legged, furry family members."

Lawton presented Miranda with the check as she performed with her friends Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in a virtual concert experience exclusively for members of Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club loyalty program. The trio performed songs from their new album, The Marfa Tapes, as well as some of Miranda's greatest hits at Green's Grocery in Historic Leiper's Fork, near Franklin, Tenn. The virtual concert is the first of many new perks available to Neighbor's Club members through the redesigned loyalty program.

In March 2021, Tractor Supply partnered with MuttNation as the title sponsor of its signature Mutts Across America program that awards surprise grants to one shelter or foster-based animal rescue in every state. This year, each of the 50 shelters received a check for $5,000 for a grand total of $250,000, making it the largest donation to date. Since the program's launch in 2014, Mutts Across America has supported 350 shelters with over $1 million in grants.

To learn more about MuttNation, visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation. To learn more about Tractor Supply's Neighbor's Club loyalty program, visit NeighborsClub.com, download the Tractor Supply app or follow along on Tractor Supply's Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Miranda Lambert

Hailed as "the most riveting country star of her generation" by NPR, Miranda Lambert has spent much of her career defying expectations, balancing massive commercial success with a fiercely independent spirit that's guided her every step of the way. Over the course of eight studio albums, the Texas native has managed to sell seven million records in the US alone, top the Billboard Country Airplay chart six times, and take home three GRAMMY Awards, 14 CMA Awards, and a staggering 35 ACM Awards (including a record-breaking nine consecutive wins for Female Vocalist of the Year). In addition to her celebrated solo output, Lambert has also released three critically acclaimed albums with Pistol Annies, her chart-topping trio with fellow Nashville songwriters Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disasters. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

