Tractor Supply Announces Annual Grants For Growing Fundraiser In Support Of FFA

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is kicking off 2021 with its annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. The fundraiser, held February 17-28 during National FFA Week, supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.

Grants for Growing is a competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA chapters that are developing and improving project-based or experiential learning opportunities for students. Chapters may apply for a grant up to $5,000. Tractor Supply customers can help fund these grants by purchasing a paper emblem in-store or online at TractorSupply.com with purchase. Each grant will fund projects within the same state in which the funds were donated.

"Through Grants for Growing, we have an opportunity to directly support agricultural education and innovation with the next generation," said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply's Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Funding for programing in schools is crucial, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of our customers and Team Members who live and love Life Out Here, we are proud to support these youth and our FFA partners committed to expanding agricultural literacy."

Tractor Supply launched Grants for Growing in 2016 to support our nation's future agricultural leaders. Since its inception, the program has raised over $4 million and impacted nearly 150,000 students. In 2020, the program raised $744,835, funding agricultural projects for 151 chapters across the country.

Later this spring, FFA chapters will submit applications with detailed proposals outlining how the chapter would start, maintain or expand on a project that will benefit their local areas as well as both current and future FFA students. In past years, applications have been requested for purchasing vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters, beekeeping and aquaculture labs.

The application period will be held from March 1 - May 15, and winners will be announced on August 2. Visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing for more information and to apply.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - Get Report, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

