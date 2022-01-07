TraceLink's Supply Chain Issue Management And Opus Platform Named Among The Most Innovative Products Of 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company, has today announced that PM360 has selected TraceLink's Supply Chain Issue Management and Opus platform as one of the most innovative products in 2021.

Launched in spring 2021, TraceLink's Opus Platform is the only business network creation solution that can build integrated business ecosystems and create interoperable multi-enterprise applications.

Providing a foundation for pharma's Industry 4.0 digitalization strategies, Opus delivers the ability to engineer interoperable applications on demand with all critical trading partners. Build upon the Opus Platform, Supply Chain Issue Management networks people, processes and information between a manufacturer and its supply chain partners to collaboratively predict, resolve and prevent supply chain issues like material shortages and short shipments.

Products were chosen from among hundreds of submissions from across the healthcare and life sciences industries. The editorial staff of PM360 evaluated each submission and selected their choices for the most innovative.

Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink, commented on the nomination: "We are honored to have been selected from amongst some stiff competition and excellent products. Our Supply Chain Issue Management and Opus platform fosters open innovation in the supply chain. It enables decision makers to link companies, people processes and systems through business networks in order to drive better resiliency and agility in supply chains. Customers using Supply Chain Issues Management have seen a 65% reduction in the time it takes to resolve issues, 35% reduction in the number of issues, 50% reduction in recurring issues, and a 97% reduction in manufacturing disruptions. As a result their fill rates and OTIF service levels have gone up, and operating costs have been reduced substantially."

The digital networks powered by Opus create the foundation for companies to build their Industry 4.0 digitalization strategies and attain the customer-centric agility they must have to remain competitive and leverage the collective intelligence for the greater good of an entire industry.

About TraceLinkTraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

About PM360 PM360 is a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries and the products highlighted help companies identify potential partners and offerings that can help them advance healthcare and life sciences.

