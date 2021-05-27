Trace3 Launches New 'Trace3xperience' Initiative To Shape The Next Generation Of Industry Talent

IRVINE, Calif., May. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial business clients Trace3 launched a new talent-attraction program to support aspiring STEM professionals and those looking to gain hands-on experience in the engineering and technology fields.

The multi-pronged Trace3xperience initiative includes both a fellowship program for veterans and an internship experience with universities local to Trace3 locations. Both curricula provide real-world STEM experiences for service members and students as they enter the workforce.

The veterans fellowship is a collaboration with Hiring Our Heroes (HOH), a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation program that connects veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities. HOH features a 12-week syllabus and runs three times a year in select host cities throughout the country. In becoming a host company, Trace3 will offer exclusive on-the-job tech training in areas that match a service member's specific skill sets.

In addition to the HOH criteria, Trace3 will pair each veteran fellow with two of its own veteran employees to serve as mentors and confidants.

"We have a big community of veterans here at Trace3, and the company has always done a phenomenal job at giving back to those who have served our country," said Anthony Naples, Director of Identity and Access Management and former Colonel in the U.S. Army. "Participating in a program like HOH is a further testament to Trace3's core value of 'Juice' - we know these fellows are leaders and have a 'can-do' attitude."

Naples joins Army brethren Jimmy Xu, and two former Navy veterans, Bryan Kissinger and Deron Nelson, in mentoring the first two fellows who started with Trace3 earlier this year.

The second prong of Trace3xperience is a formalized internship program, rooted in Trace3's mission, "to lift and secure the futures of our clients, employees, partners, and ultimately our communities." The internship creates a vital bridge between businesses, education, and the ecosystems it supports. A central pillar of that bridge lies in creating meaningful entry-level work experiences to help local communities thrive from an infusion of motivated and skilled technology graduates.

Trace3 interns, known as Tracers, are empowered with hands-on, relevant projects, ensuring they receive mentorship and real-world experience during their time. All internships at Trace3 are paid and focus on identifying Trace3's future talent, enhancing its current workforce and local presence through increased productivity and leadership skills.

"While Trace3 has supported internships across the entire business for years, Trace3xperience will provide a more uniform program by selecting best practices with proven success for both the Tracers and those advocating the internships internally," Danielle Rodriguez, SVP People & Organizational Health said. "We look forward to having our Tracers become an integral part of our team and its one-of-a-kind culture."

Tracers will also gain accreditations from Microsoft Azure and Palo Alto Networks by way of the Trace3 Legends program.

"Legends is a new initiative put in place to deliberately focus on advancing the knowledge of our entire team within the technology industry's undisputed growth markets — cloud and security," Sandy Salty said, chief marketing officer. "We felt it only necessary to include our Tracers in that equation so when they leave here, they leave with valuable work experience and a leg up in the job market."

Tracers are required to complete one or more sales or technical certifications/accreditations before the conclusion of their internship. Spring interns just began the start of their 12-week programs.

Information on all open positions can be found at: https://www.trace3.com/about/careers.

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of consultation services and advanced technical solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 empowers organizations to embrace the ever-changing IT landscape through elite engineering and dynamic innovation. With deep roots in the data center, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions. These range from artificial intelligence and data insights to cloud computing and security consulting. Trace3 also maintains a Venture Capital (VC) CXO Briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. www.Trace3.com

