TRAC Development Group Donates Masks Purchased From Global Health Manufacturing At U.S. Chamber's U.S.-Iraq Executive Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19 th TRAC Development Group, a United States Chamber of Commerce Iraq Business Initiative Member, made a donation of masks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Iraq Executive Roundtable. The 500,000 disposable surgical masks, to be distributed to medical professionals in Iraq, was presented to H.E. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of Iraq by TRAC Development Group representative Steve Kim. The masks were supplied by Global Health Manufacturing.

"During these challenging times, it's important to come together, not only as a nation but as global citizens," said Steve Kim from the TRAC Development Group. "We hope this gesture will reinforce our commitment to strengthening our relationship with leaders in Iraq's private sector and exploring future investment opportunities."

"Global Health Manufacturing is proud to be a part of this donation of American products to our friends in the Middle East. We are committed to making quality PPE products and distributing across our global community to get through this pandemic together."

The meeting, which marked the Chamber's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic, brought together leaders from the United States and Iraq to discuss future private-sector opportunities for investment in Iraq. It was led by the U.S. Chamber's Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant, who has joined by the Prime Minister of Iraq, His Excellency Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and various representatives from each nation in the energy and business sectors. Discussion largely centered on the energy sector, as well as USAID and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, both of which pledged their intention for new projects in Iraq aimed at strengthening the economic relationship between our two nations.

"Together, we laid the groundwork for commercial partnerships worth up to $8 billion. These deals are key to Iraq's energy future, and I am confident that the same opportunities that have empowered the United States to become energy independent will help Iraq achieve its full potential in the energy sector," said U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

U.S. Iraq Business Council President Steve Lutes also announced a U.S.-Iraq Economic Summit to be held virtually later this year, which similarly to this event's discussion will bring stakeholders from the private and public sectors of both nations together for collaborative discussion and networking opportunities.

About Global Health ManufacturingGlobal Health is a U.S. based company, formed to bring the manufacturing of critical PPE products back to the United States. Sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of products are the core competencies of the Global Health Team of seasoned professionals. www.globalhealthllc.com.

About U.S. Chamber of CommerceThe U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trac-development-group-donates-masks-purchased-from-global-health-manufacturing-at-us-chambers-us-iraq-executive-roundtable-301126950.html

SOURCE TRAC Development Group; Global Health Manufacturing