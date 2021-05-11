TPN Named Shopper Agency Of Record For Bel Brands USA

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPN, the creative commerce agency, today announces that it has been selected as the shopper agency of record for Bel Brands USA. The business, which will be led out of TPN's Chicago office, will include strategic planning and omnichannel activation across Bel's core brands, including The Laughing Cow®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Kaukauna®, Merkts®, Price*s®, Owl's Nest® and Nurishh®.

"We are absolutely thrilled to come alongside Bel Brands USA, a company with a strong tradition of brand innovation and a fierce commitment to growth through championing healthier and more responsible foods and conserving the earth's resources," said Sarah Cunningham, Chief Growth Officer for TPN. We're eager to bring our three decades of commerce experience to this exciting partnership to create new shopper strategies for Bel Brands during what has been an interesting and challenging time for the retail industry."

TPN participated in an all-virtual pitch to secure the Bel Brands business, touting its Effie award-winning work and shopper expertise with consumer-leading brands like Hershey's and Clorox. With TPN at the helm, Bel Brands will work to refine and launch new omnichannel strategies that reflect the shift and evolution in consumer shopping behaviors, bringing cohesion to ecomm, shopper, and trade planning.

"Even with an all-virtual pitch, TPN's vision and approach to complete commerce solutions, along with their heart, soul and culture, came through loud and clear, making it a very natural and authentic partner for Bel Brands," said Shannon Maher, Vice President of Marketing at Bel Brands USA. "The agency's ability to pivot and meet the growing dynamic marketplace challenges and increased demand for end-to-end commerce management, paired with its proven data-driven strategic, creative, and agile approach, is critical to our business as we look to grow in a shifting marketplace, seize new opportunities and be an industry leader in the digital acceleration of shopper commerce."

About TPN ( www.tpnretail.com )TPN is the creative commerce agency that exists to Make the Buy Happen for some of the most iconic retailer, technology and CPG brands in the world. We specialize in all things commerce—leveraging the agency's core practice areas of Digital Commerce, Brand, Retailer and Shopper—to create connected experiences that drive sales and build brand commitment. TPN is a part of Omnicom. The agency has nine offices across the U.S. and in the U.K. and is celebrating more than three decades of delivering creativity and results.

About Bel Brands USAHeadquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

