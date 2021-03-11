TPN.health Announces Continuing Education Partnership With ARHE

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Provider Network (TPN.health), a digital platform built for behavioral health professionals, announced a partnership with the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) to provide clinicians...

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Provider Network (TPN.health), a digital platform built for behavioral health professionals, announced a partnership with the Association of Recovery in Higher Education (ARHE) to provide clinicians with Continuing Education opportunities.

TPN.health provides access to unlimited CE's, high-quality learning opportunities from leading educators in the behavioral health industry, and visibility into a community of vetted clinicians and services. This partnership will allow the work of ARHE to be amplified throughout the behavioral health landscape with the power of the TPN.health platform and network. This includes various virtual trainings from ARHE staff on efforts and initiatives of recovery support on college campuses.

"We are honored to partner with ARHE and bring the highest quality virtual BH education at an approachable cost to all US licensed behavioral health clinicians. This partnership is mission aligned in our goals to improve behavioral health outcomes", says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health.

ARHE is a nonprofit membership organization that represents stakeholders around the globe. Their network consists of professionals, administrators, faculty, staff, students, parents and policymakers offering an abundance of programs to support students in recovery from addiction on their campus. ARHE members are now being offered TPN.health's unlimited subscription plan for just $4.99 a month, (usually $19.99).

"There's a direct benefit of clinicians knowing about recovery support services especially on college campuses because they may be seeing individuals who can benefit from collegiate recovery programs", says Tim Rabolt, Executive Director of ARHE.

TPN.health and ARHE have already begun collaborating on workshops such as " Learning with Conviction: In Recovery and on Campus with a Criminal History " presented by Noel Vest, Ph.D., on March 18th and " Results from a 2017 Study on the Lived Experience of Students in Collegiate Recovery Programs " presented by Dr. Jason Whitney, March 19th.

