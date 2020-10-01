TPH® Reimagines The Halloween Spirit

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Printing House™ (TPH ®) today announced a new line of 'Halloween reimagined' commemorative décor and physical distancing products for kids, businesses, and Halloween enthusiasts. Mark this Halloween 'we stayed home' with puzzles, yard signs and canvas art of your family. The physical distancing office and home solutions are Halloween-themed, offering a new way for businesses and Halloween devotees across Canada to celebrate safely.

"When COVID-19 began TPH was one of the first to offer all the physical distancing essentials necessary for hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants and essential businesses to continue to operate safely. We remain committed to serving our Communities and Customers by reimagining ways we can bring new ideas forward to help all of us get through this together. With Halloween just around the corner we hope we can help bring some joy to our neighbours this holiday season." says Andrew O'Born, President.

Features and benefits of TPH's Halloween product line include:

Halloween-themed lawn, floor, and external signage to communicate a business' physical distancing guidelines.

Festive stickers and Halloween activity sheets for kids that share helpful physical distancing reminders.

Personalized Puzzles, canvas art and lawn signage to share family's Halloween feel-good photos.

TPH's floor signs, posters, flags and more can be ordered in bulk to equip teams and businesses with Halloween spirit. In-house designers are available to customize items for your brand or personalize it for home.

TPH's Halloween custom solutions will be available Canada-wide starting today. For more information on Halloween décor or physical distancing solutions, visit tph.ca/Halloween. To get started, contact a TPH Manager directly at tph.ca/locations or order online.

About TPH: The Printing House (TPH ®) has been a recognized leader and innovator in the graphic arts industry for 59 years. With over 70 locations from coast to coast, the Canadian-owned and operated company consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations for service, quality and speed. For more information, visit www.tph.ca.

SOURCE The Printing House Limited