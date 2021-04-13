TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and the issuance of an additional 3,500,000 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $285,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TPGS" on April 9, 2021.

The Company is focused on sponsoring the public listing of a company in any industry that is well positioned to thrive in the public markets.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint book runners for the offering, and Northland Securities, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are serving as co-managers.

About TPG Pace Solutions Corp.

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by TPG Pace Group for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The strategy of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is to identify and acquire businesses that are better suited to generate strong returns in a public market environment while benefitting from the broader operational knowledge, resources and private equity heritage of TPG.

About TPG Pace Group

TPG Pace Group is the firm's dedicated permanent capital platform, created in 2015 with the objective of sponsoring special purpose acquisition companies and other permanent capital solutions for companies. Since that time, the platform has successfully listed six SPACs and completed three transactions and has two announced transactions. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible capital base, allowing us to seek transactions across industries and geographies. The creation of TPG Pace Group builds on TPG's efforts to grow its private equity offering by servicing different return profiles and product types.

