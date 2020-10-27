Toys"R"Us® Unwraps Its 2020 Holiday Hot Toy List

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Kids Brands ™ ("Tru Kids"), the proud parent of the Toys"R"Us ® brand, today relaunched its annual Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2020 holiday season. As the leading authority on all things play, the Toys"R"Us team has uncovered the biggest toy trends and play patterns, selecting the top 20 hottest toys of the year from the world's best toy brands including Fisher-Price, Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Spin Master, VTech, and more. This year's Hot Toy List is brought to life in a YouTube video starring real play expert kids showing key features and capturing the fun and excitement of the winning toys.

"During this exceptional time, the toy category remains a bright spot as parents and kids look to keep themselves entertained and active while at home," said Richard Barry, Tru Kids CEO. For more than 20 years, Toys"R"Us has delivered the Hot Toy List to help families plan their holiday shopping lists and I'm thrilled to bring it back. Now more than ever, toys are in demand and Toys"R"Us will continue to serve as a trusted source to bring the magic of play to kids and families, allowing them to bond and make lasting memories this holiday season."

The top toys that made Geoffrey's Hot Toy List include:

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel

Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel

KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech

LEGO DOTS from LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from LEGO

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price

Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck from Spin Master

Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo

Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro

PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master

Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC

Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru

PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play

Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment

Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro

The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master

To bring joy to families, Toys"R"Us will be hosting its first Toys"R"Us 21 Days of Toys Sweepstakes. Starting today, customers in the U.S. can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the toys from this year's Hot Toy List and the grand prize, a $400 virtual shopping spree at the Houston Toys"R"Us store. Winners will be announced beginning October 31 st through November 20, 2020. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes. See official rules at https://www.toysrus.com/sweeps-rules.html.

Customers can shop the full Hot Toy List online at ToysRUs.com/HotToyList or in-store at Toys"R"Us stores in Houston, Texas at The Galleria Mall and in Paramus, New Jersey at Westfield Garden State Plaza. Extended holiday hours, socially distant experiences including a 'Meet and Greet' with Geoffrey the Giraffe ™ and Geoffrey's Magical Mirror ™ touchless virtual play pod will start November 1, 2020.

Toys"R"Us will keep the holiday spirit alive at ToysRUs.com with new toy reviews, DIY projects, printable activities, and a curated list of gift guides that will make it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season.

To learn more about Toys"R"Us and stay in the know about the latest toy launches and holiday trends, visit www.toysrus.com. Or Follow @ToysRUs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Tru Kids Brands ™ Tru Kids is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, and Geoffrey® the Giraffe. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world. Celebrating over 70 years of heritage, Tru Kids is a new company with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com.

