Toys Market In Europe 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., And Others
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toys Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The toys market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The expanding product portfolio is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
https://www.technavio.com/report/toys-market-analysis-in-Europe-industry
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Toys Market in Europe: Product Landscape
Activity toys include products such as frisbees and hula hoops, which are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. The demand for outdoor and sports toys will rise due to factors such as the growing concerns of childhood obesity and other health problems. Moreover, the expansion of the middle-class population, the declining child mortality rates, and the increasing birth rate will influence the growth of the market. The growing disposable incomes and the rising household final consumption expenditure will increase the spending power among consumers. This will enable them to purchase construction toys, especially premium, and branded categories, thereby driving the value sales of construction and activity toys. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, and games and puzzles segment.
Toys Market in Europe: Distribution Channel
The specialty stores segment includes exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, toy stores, baby and kids' product stores, and airport retail stores. The availability of a wide assortment of products and the presence of trained personnel are a few of the significant factors responsible for the high revenue generation of the European toys market through this distribution channel. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the e-retailers segment.
Companies Covered:
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames & Kosmos
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
