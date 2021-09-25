Toyota Unveils The New Tundra TRD Pro For The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Toyota unveiled its new race truck for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. For the first time, Toyota will campaign the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro beginning at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Toyota's commitment to race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles continues with this all-new Tundra TRD Pro. With the new body for 2022, Toyota is celebrating the launch of all new next generation Tundra models on showroom floors.

Toyota continues as the only OEM that campaigns three different body styles across NASCAR's top three series. With the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen Cup Series car that debuted in May, Toyota will campaign with two new bodies for the 2022 season. The Toyota Supra will continue to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

"The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history, but our focus at our dealerships," said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. "The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization, so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring our on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms."

Toyota's commitment to the Camping World Truck Series is approaching two decades. Since debuting in 2004, Toyota has claimed eight drivers and 11 manufacturer's championships. Earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway, Ben Rhodes drove the Tundra to victory lane for the 200th time. Toyota is on pace this season to earn a 12th manufacturer's championship on the strength of 12 victories to date. Six of the 10 drivers that qualified for this season's Truck Series Playoffs compete full-time in Tundras.

"All of us at Kyle Busch Motorsports are proud to have carried the Toyota Tundra badging since we started this race team," said Kyle Busch, team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. "Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we're as competitive as possible on the race track, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships. The new Tundra is really aggressive looking, and it's great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season."

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled to the public on September 19 and is scheduled to make its way to Toyota showrooms later this year. The 2022 NASCAR Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will debut at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 18.

# # #

About Toyota Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR Report has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com .

Media Contacts: Sam Mahoney980-900-8573 samuel.mahoney@toyota.com

Lisa Hughes Kennedy, Golin for Toyota Racing704-902-6476 lhugheskennedy@golin.com

Cody Poor, Golin for Toyota Racing323-578-7159 cpoor@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-unveils-the-new-tundra-trd-pro-for-the-2022-nascar-camping-world-truck-series-301385024.html

SOURCE Toyota Racing