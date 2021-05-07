Toyota Ranks 7th On DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies For Diversity

Also recognized as a Top Company for Environmental, Social and Governance; diversity leader in LGBTQ employees, Black executives, the hiring of women of color, and more

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc named Toyota Motor North America one of its 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity®, ranking 7 th—up from 10 th last year.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. Toyota is the only automotive manufacturer ranked in the Top 10.

"The past year was unlike any other we've faced, yet Toyota's fundamentals remain the same. Who we are and the way in which we navigate the toughest times are reflected in our core values of acting for others, showing respect for people and the quest for continuous improvement," said Sandra Phillips Rogers, chief diversity officer and chief legal officer, Toyota Motor North America.

Rogers goes on to say, "These results reflect the strong commitment and collaboration of our employees across the company. We would not be where we are today without their efforts."

Toyota also was recognized as a top company in six DiversityInc specialty lists including:

Top Company for Environmental, Social and Governance

No. 1 Top Company for Board of Directors: Overall board diversity representation, committee diversity and governance, involvement and practices.

No. 2 Top Company for Executive Diversity Councils: Representation, practices and CEO and executive leadership involvement and accountability.

No. 5 Top Company for Talent Acquisition: Women of Color: New hire and employee representation, onboarding and employee benefit practices, and diverse candidate requirements.

No. 9 Top Company for LGBTQ Employees: Score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index; Resource Groups for LGBTQ employees; philanthropic and supplier spend with LGBTQ-focused organizations and vendors; and workplace practices, policies and benefits supportive of LGBTQ employees.

No. 12 Top Company for Black Executives

With more than 1,800 participants, the Diversity rankings are empirically driven and based on 2020 company-submitted data in these six key areas: 1) Leadership Accountability, 2) Human Capital Diversity Metrics, 3) Talent Programs, 4) Workforce Practices, 5) Supplier Diversity and 6) Philanthropy.

About DiversityInc The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results are featured on DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

About Toyota Toyota (TM) - Get Report has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

