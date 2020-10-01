Toyota Canada Reports Overall Sales Increase In Q3 Compared To Same Time Last Year

Electrified vehicles lead growth with best quarterly sales ever

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) reported higher overall sales for the third quarter of 2020, up 0.4% compared to the same period last year, led by its best quarterly sales ever of electrified vehicles with 12,956 units sold.

Electrified vehicles accounted for 17.5% of TCI's sales in July, 21.2% in August and 21.9% in September as the company continues to be propelled by new vehicles in their lineup such as the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Venza.

The growth culminated with TCI reaching overall sales of 22,234 vehicles in September, up 14% for a new monthly record.

From the period between July and September, TCI reported sales of 63,827 vehicles. The Toyota division reported sales of 57,287 units in Q3 and the Lexus luxury division reported sales of 6,540 units. Year-to-date, TCI sold 140,778 vehicles.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over five million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than nine million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

