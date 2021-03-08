Toyota Canada Launches Toyota Cars For Good™ For Organizations Fostering Inclusion Through Physical Accessibility In Communities Across Canada

Eligible Canadian not-for-profit organizations have a chance to be selected for one of three vehicles, including modifications Local community organizations breaking down barriers to movement are invited to apply TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today,...

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Toyota Canada launched Toyota Cars For Good TM , a national giveaway program to recognize local organizations breaking down barriers to movement and fostering inclusion through physical accessibility in communities across Canada.

Three organizations will be awarded a brand-new 2021 Toyota vehicle, including any modifications required for physical accessibility (each valued at up to $70,000). Three additional organizations will each be awarded $5,000 to continue their important work fostering inclusion through physical accessibility in their communities.

"Toyota is committed to creating a more inclusive society where everyone can move freely," said Cyril Dimitris, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Toyota Canada. "This year, we're excited to launch the Toyota Cars For Good TM giveaway program, recognizing local organizations in communities across Canada that are taking steps to break down barriers to movement for all Canadians."

Canadian registered charitable organizations are invited to apply for the Toyota Cars For Good TM giveaway program by April 9, 2021. The application includes a written submission about each organization's mission and values; its local impact on reducing barriers to movement and fostering inclusion through physical accessibility; and how a vehicle would benefit or enhance the organization's community efforts.

All entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges from across the Canadian accessibility community.

Last summer, as part of their efforts to support Canadian communities during the pandemic, Toyota Canada and its dealers launched Cars For Good - a program providing short-term vehicle loans to local charities and organizations across the country.

For more information about the national Toyota Cars For Good TM giveaway program, visit: www.toyota.ca/carsforgood

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than nine million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models for the North American market.

