Toy Storage Kids Cubby Cabinet Shelf Organizer From Tidy Treasures Receives Accolades

Tidy Treasures is receiving accolades from happy parents impressed with the company's toy storage kids cubby. The company focuses on creating tidy habits by pairing children's play with a fun reward system for clean-up time.

BRISBANE, Australia, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the motto "Putting play on display," the unique children's storage brand Tidy Treasures has parents excited with the toy storage kids cubby for its classic look and emphasis on developing tidy habits. To date, the company has received a perfect 5-star rating with impressive craftsmanship, common praise among customers.

Learn more about the toy storage organizer at https://www.amazon.com/Tidy-Treasures-Storage-Matchbox-Organizer/dp/B08PN1PJDG .

One impressed reviewer had this to say about the toy storage truck, "This isn't something just thrown together. This deserves a 10-star review. When I opened the box, I realized how well and neat it was packaged. Every box had its own label to let you know what was inside. For example, the letters, the foundation stand, hooks if you desired to hang it on a wall.

"Now, the actual design is so unique and clever. Premium plywood that is engraved. The details burst out of the wood. This would make a perfect addition to any child's room. I have it displayed above our fireplace (that we don't use) in our dining room. This has me digging through my old boxes to get out those old Matchbox cars and to display them. This has a nice heavy weight to it. Very durable too. This exceeded my expectations."

Based on the "Habit Loop," the company designed the storage truck to interact with children's play and foster the connection between play and tidying up afterward. Every unit comes with a 30-day tidy habits reward sticker game, developed in conjunction with a neuroscientist. Each car sticker comes with a positive affirmation to reinforce the good habit of cleaning up.

Each kit comes with a fully assembled toy car display truck, two stabilizing legs for floor display, alphabet letter tiles with multiple copies of letters, a wall mounting kit, and the tidy habits sticker game.

For those interested in more information about the Tidy Treasures toy storage shelf or learn more about tidy habits, visit the company's Amazon storefront or official website at https://tidytreasures.net/ .

Contact Name: Conor BrennanContact Phone: +61431414093Contact Email: support@tidytreasures.net

About Tidy TreasuresAt Tidy Treasures, we develop products that store your child's most treasured items. We make storage spaces for happy faces. We believe in the balance between play and tidiness. That is why our products are developed to be interactive with your child's play. They are built to foster the connection between playtime and tidying up afterward. We turn tidy into child's play!

