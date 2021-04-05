Townsquare Announces Hiring Of Allison Zolot

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Allison Zolot as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective April 5, 2021. Ms. Zolot joins the Company from Mayer Brown, LLP where she served as a Senior Associate representing financial institutions, major corporations, and individuals in high profile litigation and regulatory matters.

"We are thrilled to have such a talented lawyer join our Company. Allison is a strong and effective leader who will make a great addition to our senior management team. I look forward to working with Allison as we continue to drive long-term growth and shareholder value through the execution of our 'Local First' strategy," said Townsquare Chief Executive Officer Bill Wilson.

"I am proud to join the Townsquare family and humbled by the opportunity to work with Bill and the Company's senior management team. I am eager to bring my experience and perspective, and I look forward to contributing to Townsquare's continued success," Ms. Zolot commented.

About Townsquare Media, Inc. Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 22,750 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

