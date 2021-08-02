Town Of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina Pursues Digital Transformation

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in the Town of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The town recently partnered with GovPilot , a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Pilot Mountain will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. These include an asset management tracking tool, online business registration and zoning permit forms, and a general service work order form.

Additionally, Pilot Mountain will deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the town website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

"We have a small staff, and until now, many of our operations were conducted on paper or obsolete software programs". Said Michael Boaz, the town's Manager and Finance Director. "Our residents deserve to be able to interact with their government in a convenient, efficient way." Boaz added, "Reliance on paper processes and outdated computer programs were inefficient and costly, and we feel that GovPilot is the best partner suited to meet our objectives of delivering responsive constituent services and greater efficiency."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with the Town of Pilot Mountain on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Pilot Mountain."

