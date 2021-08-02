TOUS Les JOURS To Launch Taro Buttercream Bread And More

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery caf é chain, is rolling out new baked goods this month.

The bakery chain is launching new breads and cakes made with popular ingredients like taro and chocolate. In particular, taro, a tasty root vegetable, has been gaining popularity in the desert and beverage world for the past few years, due to its rich and nutty flavor and gorgeous lilac hue. Using this trendy ingredient, TOUS les JOURS is now showcasing its taro lineup that delivers soon-to-be fans' favorite taro-infused snacks and desserts.

The new menu items include:

Taro Mousse: Creamy and sweet taro mousse cake topped with whipped cream and fresh berries

Taro Buttercream Bread: Taro-infused soft bread filled with taro buttercream

Taro Cream Bread: Taro-infused soft bread with taro buttercream and almond cream

Choco Cream Bread: Soft brown bread filled with rich ganache cream

Sweet Brown Roll: Soft dinner roll covered in flat oats

All new products will be available starting from August 2 at participating TOUS les JOURS stores across the country.

About TOUS les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 70 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

