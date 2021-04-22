TOUS Les JOURS Bakery To Launch Purple Sweet Potato Bread And More

COMMERCE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, announced the rollout of new products - Banana Cake, Purple Sweet Potato Loaf, Garlic Cream Cheese Bread, and Garlic Ham Cheese Bread.

Joining the brand's buttercream cake line is its new signature cake, Banana Cake, an airy sponge cake covered in lightly sweetened banana-flavored buttercream with a layer of hazelnut cocoa spread inside. With its adorable design and unique flavor, this cake will be the perfect choice for millennial customers who seek to try something new.

The bakery chain is also introducing Purple Sweet Potato Loaf, a vibrant purple-colored bread made with purple sweet potato powder. Featuring a purple and violet hue, Purple Sweet Potato Loaf has a creamy texture and a subtle sweet potato aroma that will add a little fun to your breakfast table.

Lastly, the chain is rolling out two new garlic bread items made with its special sweet garlic sauce. The new menus include Garlic Cream Cheese Bread, a bread bowl with sweet garlic sauce, cream cheese filling, and parmesan, and Garlic Ham Cheese Bread, sweet garlic bread with slices of ham and cheese.

"This month, we're introducing new bakery items made with trendy flavor and ingredients," said TOUS les JOURS USA Marketing Manager Brian Nam. "Purple sweet potato has been one of the most popular ingredients in the dessert world this year, and we're very excited to showcase our spin on this delicious ingredient."

In addition to expanding its premium style bread and pastry menu, TOUS les JOURS also launched creamy Coconut Loaf and crispy Portuguese style Egg Tart last month. For more information on the selection, please visit https://www.tljus.com

About TOUS Les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up a small business.

Currently, there are more than 60 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS Les JOURS means "every day" in French.

For more information about the brand, see https://www.tljus.com.

