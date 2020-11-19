Tough Calls Podcast Launches To Help Households Make Better Decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit behavioral design lab ideas42 today announced a new collaboration with the Wise Action Company to launch Tough Calls, a podcast to help people navigate decisions more easily and effectively by drawing upon lessons from behavioral science.

Tough Calls is hosted by broadcast journalist and author Lisa Napoli and features conversations with some of the leading behavioral science researchers and practitioners around decisions that are particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when everyone can use a little extra help.

"As people, we have a certain quirkiness in our decision-making ability. Behavioral science can help us understand this, and avoid common pitfalls in making decisions big and small in our lives," said Josh Wright, Executive Director of ideas42. " Tough Calls is an engaging way to bring these useful insights to more people than ever before."

The first season includes:

- "Achieving Goals During Uncertain Times" with Prof. Katy Milkman of the University of Pennsylvania;- "Make Big Decisions, Together" with Prof. Jaclyn Wong of the University of South Carolina;- "Tough Calls in Health Insurance" with Dean Katherine Baicker of the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy;- "Work Towards Fairness at Home" with Harvard University's Allison Daminger; and- "Understanding and Overcoming Our Quirky Decision-Making" with ideas42 Executive Director, Josh Wright.

All episodes of Tough Calls are now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

"Even in the best of times, we experience what behavioral scientists refer to as choice overload, which results from having too many choices or facing complex choices," said Dan Solomon, CEO of Wise Action. "By listening to Tough Calls, people will learn about research-based approaches and tips to navigate this decision-making fog as they approach the new year.

Tough Calls host Lisa Napoli's third and most recent book, Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24 Hours News, was published in May 2020. In over three decades as a journalist, she's covered presidential campaigns, a hostage standoff, an outdoor hacker convention and the culture of technology, all at a wide variety of news outlets, including the New York Times Cyber Times, MSNBC, and the public radio show Marketplace.

ideas42 is a non-profit that uses insights from human behavior—why people do what they do—to help improve lives, build better systems, and drive social change. For more than a decade, we've been at the forefront of applying behavioral science in the real world. Our efforts have so far extended to 45 countries as we've partnered with governments, foundations, NGOs, private enterprises, and a wide array of public institutions-in short, anyone who wants to make a positive difference in peoples' lives. For more, visit ideas42.org

Wise Action produces programming across all media to inspire, prepare, and support families and households. For more, visit https://wiseaction.co

