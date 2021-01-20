Touchstone Essentials Donates $25,000 To World Central Kitchen

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization offering organic wellness supplements that help people to detox, build, and balance, has exceeded its fundraising goal in aid of World Central Kitchen ( WCK.org) and donated over $25,000 in support of their worldwide relief efforts.

At a time when more families are struggling to put food on the table, Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone says it's more important than ever to support those in need.

Stone says, "Touchstone Essentials was born with a vision of organic goodness accessible to everyone. Too many families are lacking in even basic food, and that's why we chose to team up with World Central Kitchen, an organization that uses the power of food to heal communities."

While many companies have struggled in the past year, Touchstone Essentials has experienced increased demand for its organic, plant-based supplements, resulting in 400 percent growth as people everywhere sought natural solutions to support their immune health and well-being.

"We are incredibly grateful to be able to give back to such a worthy endeavor. And it's all thanks to the tens of thousands of customers, affiliates and Visionary Business Owners who've joined with us to experience the good inside their lives," explained Stone.

Touchstone Essentials is committed to touching the lives of one million families with goodness, and in the search for an organization whose values align with this mission, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) was a perfect match.

WCK is often the first to reach areas touched by hardship, and are usually the last to leave. When disaster strikes, WCK's Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines to provide meals to people in need. But they also stay after the smoke has cleared to help address chronic food system challenges.

Their heroic efforts encompass natural disasters across the world, and food kitchens close to home. Within weeks of COVID-19 hitting our shores, WCK activated thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities, as well as healthcare workers on the front lines.

Stone shared, "Our initial goal was to raise $15,000 however, before long we were able to surpass our original estimate and raised over $25,000 to benefit the many worthwhile programs that WCK provides. It always feels good to do good in our community."

According to Stone, giving back is one of the many ways that Touchstone Essentials can touch lives with goodness. "Whether it's through people experiencing the products, community outreach, or financial health, we're making a difference around the globe."

