Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms.

Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue to seek acquisition and strategic opportunities in a broad range of industries with an initial focus on STEM education, travel, ecommerce and entertainment, technological research and developments. We may also explore next generation property investment opportunities in the markets of co-living, co-working and co-retailing."

About Totally Green Inc.

Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) was formerly focused on renewable energy. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in the development of STEM education, travel, ecommerce and entertainment, technological research and development. The Company expects to further explore strategic investments or partnerships in the development of next generation of property operations, in the markets of co-living, co-working and co-retailing.

