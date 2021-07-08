Totally Awesome - The Original Trapper Keeper Is Back For The 2021 School Year

DAYTON, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowded hallways with lockers jammed full of papers, crumpled up Scantrons and study guides. Gnarly fresh wardrobes featuring the latest ripped acid wash jeans, oversized blazers, and fluorescent t-shirts. Passed notes, mixed tapes and brown-bagged lunches shoveled into backpacks along with textbooks and school supplies. For many, the new school year brings back a tidal wave of memories and nostalgia about their own school days. And nothing is more symbolic of those golden years of the late 1980s and early 1990s than the most iconic school supply of them all - the Trapper Keeper®.

Trapper Keeper didn't just help millions of students stay organized and keep their papers together - it helped them show off their personal flair. Whether toting a cute Trapper Keeper with puppies and kittens, a super sweet style with bright geometric patterns and laser beams, or the totally classic rainbows and unicorns' options, Trapper Keeper was the must-have school supply for millions of kids as they navigated their way through middle school and high school. And now, this school season, the original Trapper Keeper is back! Featuring seven new outrageous designs that blend the rad coolness of the Trapper Keeper from the 1980s and 1990s with today's retro fashion trends, today's Trapper Keeper will make a statement and keep students organized. It has the same carry-all dependability and durability that made it an essential school supply and includes features such as an inside storage pocket, a metal clip, and a secure Velcro closure.

That's right - the famous Velcro closure is back! That unmistakable rip that tore across classrooms as students opened and closed their Trapper Keeper to get ready for their next class will keep contents in place.

The Trapper Keeper also has two folders with vertical pockets to keep papers secure. Store the folders and other 3-hole punched sheets on the sturdy 1" metal binder rings. A metal clip on the back of the Trapper Keeper secures loose papers and notes while students are on the go. Store even more in the inside pocket, perfect for keeping hand-outs, assignments and extra paper close at hand. Best of all - all contents are kept in place with a hook and loop closure. Launched in 1978, Trapper Keeper was one of the first student organization systems on the market. More than 75 million Trapper Keepers have been sold since its introduction.

Purchase a totally rad Trapper Keeper now at Mead.com, at Walmart stores nationwide or Walmart.com.

