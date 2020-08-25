Total Number and RCV ($ in Billions) of Residential Properties at Risk of Storm Surge Damage from Hurricane Laura (Graphic: Business Wire)

CoreLogic ® (CLGX) - Get Report, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released data analysis showing 431,810 single-family and multifamily homes along the Texas and Louisiana coasts with a reconstruction cost value (RCV) of approximately $88.63 billion are at potential risk of storm surge damage from Hurricane Laura based on its projected Category 3 status at landfall. These estimates are based on the August 25, 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time National Hurricane Center forecast.

As Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast, its path will become more certain and the below metropolitan areas at risk will narrow. For the most up-to-date storm surge exposure estimates, visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, at www.hazardhq.com.

CoreLogic catastrophe and weather experts expect the 2020 hurricane season to continue on its above-average trend given warmer oceanic temperatures, which presents financial risk to homeowners and businesses in property services, like insurers and mortgage lenders. Hurricane-driven storm surge can cause significant property damage when high winds and low pressure cause water to amass inside the storm, releasing a powerful rush over land when the hurricane moves onshore.

"The coincidence of two catastrophes—a damaging hurricane season and the ongoing global pandemic—underscores the importance of the correct valuation of reconstruction cost, one of the core tenets of property insurance," said Tom Larsen, principal, insurance solutions at CoreLogic. "Homeowners, mortgage lenders and insurers need to work together to ensure properties are fully protected and insured. CoreLogic data has found a correlation in mortgage delinquencies and catastrophes, which could point to a serious issue of underinsurance trends."

To confirm adequate coverage, insurers must bi-annually consider cost of materials and labor, as well as demand surge, to completely rebuild a home, while homeowners must communicate frequently with their insurance agents to relay home improvement activities. Understanding property risk while ensuring adequate insurance coverage is the key to keeping homeowners and the U.S. economy strong and resilient.

For a complete view of total storm surge risk for all Atlantic and Gulf Coast states metropolitan areas, download the 2020 CoreLogic Storm Surge Report.

Methodology

CoreLogic offers high-resolution location information solutions with a view of hazard and vulnerability consistent with the latest science for more realistic risk differentiation. The high-resolution storm surge modeling using 10m digital elevation model (DEM) and parcel-based geocoding precision from PxPoint™ facilitates this realistic view of risk. Residential structures of up to four units, including single-family homes, mobile homes, duplexes, manufactured homes and cabins (among other non-traditional home types) are included in this analysis. Multifamily residences are also included. This is not an indication that there will be no damage to other types of structures.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

