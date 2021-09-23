Total Enrollment Solution Helps Colleges Support Students' Success From Application To Graduation And Beyond

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International, developer of the technology that has helped millions of students apply to academic programs at more than 1,000 colleges and universities over the last 30 years, today announced the launch of a comprehensive Total Enrollment solution designed to integrate often disparate technologies spanning enrollment, student success and alumni relations. Total Enrollment is a comprehensive and integrated offering that enables enrollment management and student success leaders to combine a wide range of operational, workflow and management tools and services to support the student journey from prospect to graduate and beyond.

"Colleges and universities are weathering a period of profound uncertainty and change in enrollment and the student experience, and their unique challenges require a solution built specifically for higher education," said George Haddad , Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Liaison International, which works with the leadership of more than 31,000 academic programs. "Taking a system approach through Total Enrollment will eliminate technology silos and centralize information. It will consolidate and integrate best-in-breed systems and analytics to empower heads of enrollment and student success to enhance the student experience — from initial contact to graduation and beyond."

Leaders in higher education continue to grapple with the effects of a shifting landscape for enrollment and student success significantly impacted by the pandemic. Enrollment declined across many institution types in 2020, marking the largest single decrease in at least a generation. Meanwhile, because of the effects of the pandemic, the nationwide student retention rate dropped by a full percentage point.

Total Enrollment enables institutions to integrate historically siloed products, applications, and workflow from other technology providers, alongside those developed by Liaison. The features and functionality from across the Liaison family of products provides campus leaders with a unique set of planning, analytics, outreach and communication tools and services needed to help institutions bridge the various solutions silos and navigate these challenges and best support their students.

Campus leaders can now leverage the expertise of a reliable partner to start building a more diverse and committed class of incoming students, while also ensuring student engagement initiatives boost persistence for enrolled students. For more information on Total Enrollment, visit liaisonedu.com/total-enrollment.

About Liaison International:Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate and postbac programs across more than 1,000 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services (EMP), SlideRoom and Time2Track.

