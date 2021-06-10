Torres Law Named Trade & Customs Law Firm Of The Year

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that the 2021 Global Law Experts Annual Awards named Torres Law, PLLC as its 2021 Trade & Customs Law Firm of the Year in the United States.

Since 2010, the Global Law Experts annual awards have celebrated excellence, innovation, and performance in legal communities around the world. Global Law Experts selects winners through a vigorous process, soliciting votes, and researching firms, and collecting supporting evidence gathered by their own in-house research team. This comprehensive selection process ensures that award recipients - local, regional, and global firms - truly represent their markets and are at the cutting edge of the practice.

Torres Law is a U.S. law firm that works with U.S. and global clients - from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and start-ups - to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. The firm regularly helps clients seeking to navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including China tariffs, Iran sanctions, and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.

The firm has broad experience assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including with review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, Torres Law guides clients across the full spectrum of trade and national security law issues, from U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws to trade policy, industrial security, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-boycott laws, customs law, and trade strategy and policy.

To assist clients with challenges across the world, Torres Law is a member of two widely recognized international associations: the International Lawyers Network, a global law firm network of more than 90 law firms in 67 countries; and Alliott Group, the world's 6th largest multidisciplinary alliance of accounting and law firms. These associations allow the firm to combine local expertise with a global reach to provide clients effective cross-border solutions.

To assist with risk advisory, audits, and complex investigations, the law firm's affiliate Torres Trade Advisory, LLC provides support by giving Torres Law access to experienced trade and national security advisors, including a network of former senior leadership in U.S. government regulatory agencies and security positions.

