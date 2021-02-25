Toronto Stock Exchange, Solaris Resources, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Daniel Earle, President & CEO, Solaris Resources Inc. shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS)

Solaris Resources Inc. is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico. For more information visit: https://www.solarisresources.com

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange